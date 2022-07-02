PKK wages a rocket attack on a Turkish military base in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Smoke plumes were seen rising from a Turkish base in the district of Shiladze, north of Kurdistan's Duhok governorate, eyewitnesses reported on Saturday.

The eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that at least three rockets landed inside the Sereii compound used by the Turkish forces as a base in northern Duhok.

"The damages and casualties are not immediately clear," the eyewitnesses said.

Preliminary reports hint at the involvement of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan's Workers Party in the attack.