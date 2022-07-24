Turkish army establishes new military checkpoint north of Duhok

Shafaq News / The Turkish army established a new military point in Amedi district, north of Duhok, witnesses reported on Sunday.

The eyewitnesses told Shafaq News agency that the new point overlooks villages in Dirluk, Amedi district.

It is worth noting that the Turkish army has three military bases in Duhok, and four in Zakho, in addition to dozens of military checkpoints.

Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi called yesterday, Saturday, for forming a parliamentary committee that includes the security, defense, and foreign relations committees, to follow up on the government’s measures following the recent Turkish bombardment on Zakho, Duhok.