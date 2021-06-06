Report

Clashes erupt between the Turkish army and PKK elements north of Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-06T21:22:24+0000
Clashes erupt between the Turkish army and PKK elements north of Duhok

Shafaq News/ Violent clashes erupted between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers' Party's elements in Kani Masi district, north of Duhok.

It is still unknown whether there are causalities, but local sources told Shafaq News agency that a fire broke out in Kistah village due to the clashes.

This escalation comes after five Peshmerga members were killed in an ambush by PKK fighters in Matin Mountain.

Since last April 23, Ankara has launched a military operation to pursue the party's elements, which is based in the mountains bordering Turkey.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), classified as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States, has been at war with Turkey since 1984.

More than 40,000 people have died in this war so far.

