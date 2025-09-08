New decisions: Spain bans arms exports to Israel

Shafaq News – Madrid

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Monday nine measures aimed at halting the "genocide in Gaza."

In a press conference, Sanchez affirmed Spain has decided to ban arms exports to Israel and to prohibit ships carrying fuel for the Israeli military from passing through Spanish ports.

Spain will also prevent all aircraft transporting defensive materials to Israel from entering its airspace. Additionally, it will bar entry to anyone directly involved in the "genocide and war crimes" from entering Spanish territory, and ban imports of products from illegal settlements in Gaza and the West Bank.

Sanchez further announced restrictions on consular services provided to Spanish citizens living in Israeli settlements deemed illegal, enhanced support for the Palestinian Authority, increased contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and expanded humanitarian aid and cooperation for Gaza.

He stated, "Protecting the homeland is one thing, but bombing hospitals and starving innocent children to death is something entirely different,” adding that “what Israel is doing is the extermination of a defenseless people. It violates all humanitarian laws. We cannot stand idly by."

Earlier in 2024, Spain, Norway, and Ireland formally recognized the state of Palestine.