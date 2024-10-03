Iraq, Spain urge EU to act over Gaza, Lebanon escalation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez on Thursday called on the European Union to intervene in the escalating Israeli violence in Gaza and Lebanon, warning of the potential for broader regional war.

During a phone call, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and mutual cooperation, according to a statement from al-Sudani’s office.

Al-Sudani praised Spain’s recognition of Palestinian statehood and urged the EU to take immediate steps to halt what he described as "Israeli aggression" in Gaza and the escalating violence in Lebanon.

“The continuation of these attacks threatens to push the region into a full-scale war,” al-Sudani said.

More than 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced by Israeli attacks, and nearly 2,000 people have been killed since the start of the Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the last year, most of them in the past two weeks, Lebanese authorities said.

In Gaza, Israel's retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,689 people, the majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by the besieged territory's health ministry. The UN has described the figures as reliable.

The two statesmen touched on the upcoming end of the international coalition’s mission in Iraq, in which Spain has played a key role. Al-Sudani highlighted the importance of preparing for a new bilateral relationship based on shared interests.

Last week, Baghdad and Washington agreed to end the US-led coalition's military mission in Iraq in September 2025. Afterwards, the two sides will transition to bilateral security partnerships with the members of the coalition.

The US has approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in neighboring Syria as part of the coalition formed in 2014 to combat Islamic State as it rampaged through the two countries. Spain has 370 military personnel stationed in Iraq.