Spain sanctions Israel: bans arms and settlement goods

Shafaq News – Madrid

Spain declared on Tuesday a strengthened ban on arms exports and imports with Israel, expanding existing sanctions in response to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuervo said in a press briefing that the updated measures include the prohibition of transporting fuel or materials that could be used for military purposes through Spanish territory or ports, describing the move as part of an effort to "tighten political and economic pressure on Israel."

Cuatro medidas de la prohibición de comercio de armas con Israel:1️⃣Embargo total de compra-venta2️⃣Denegar tránsito de combustibles de uso militar3️⃣Prohibir importación de productos de asentamientos ilegales4️⃣Y publicidad de bienes y servicios de territorios ocupados pic.twitter.com/oefIOHBh8Q — Carlos Cuerpo (@carlos_cuerpo) September 23, 2025

Confirming that Spain will ban the import of goods produced in Israeli settlements, Cuervo cited international law and United Nations resolutions that deem such settlements illegal. He clarified that the decision represents "a clear message on the need to respect human rights, uphold international law, and work towards a just peace."

The new measures follow earlier statements by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had called for action to “end the genocide in Gaza.” Sanchez previously announced the legal reinforcement of Spain’s de facto arms embargo on Israel, which has been in effect since October 2023.

Last Thursday, Spain’s Attorney General also said the country would investigate “human rights violations in Gaza” in cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC).