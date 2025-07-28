Israeli rights groups accuse Israel of committing genocide in Gaza

Shafaq News - Middle East

Two leading Israeli human rights organizations have accused the Israeli government of committing genocide in Gaza, according to a new report from the Associated Press news agency.

This marks the first time that Jewish-led groups within Israel have made such claims during the ongoing conflict in 22 months.

The accusations from B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel come amid a broader international debate over the nature of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which began following Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023.

These developments come as the International Court of Justice continues to hear a genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel, supported by the Palestinians and various human rights groups.

To continue reading, click here