Baghdad Summit: Spain urges end to Gaza crisis, warns against 'new Middle East'

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the Israeli hostilities in Gaza, warning that imposing a new Middle East by force would “awaken the nightmares” of the past.

Speaking at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Sánchez expressed gratitude for the invitation, describing the gathering as a reflection of “sincere friendship, mutual trust, and a shared commitment to peace and prosperity.”

Sánchez called for an immediate end to what he described as a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, urging increased pressure on Israel to halt its attacks, which have resulted in more than 50,000 deaths and displaced over two million people since October 2023.

“These numbers are horrific—a grave violation of both human dignity and international law,” he added. “Spain will do everything in its power to help stop the war.”

Spain, in coordination with the United Nations, he explained, is working to advance international efforts aimed at ending the crisis through available diplomatic and humanitarian channels.

Reaffirming support for a two-state solution, Sánchez called for the recognition of a Palestinian state and reiterated his country’s commitment to building a just and lasting peace through strengthened multilateral cooperation.