Erbil reveals upcoming visit of Turkish officials: Proud of strong relations

Shafaq News/ Istanbul Governor Davut Gul and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu will soon visit Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, to strengthen economic cooperation, Erbil Governor Omid Khushnaw announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Khushnaw said, "A few days ago, we visited Istanbul and attended cultural and commercial events at the invitation of the Istanbul Governor and Mayor."

"We invited the Istanbul Governor and Mayor to visit Erbil, and they accepted the invitation," he added, stressing, "We are proud of the strong relations between Erbil and Istanbul."

Khushnaw also noted that the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry will attend the second trade conference in Istanbul on December 12 to promote economic and commercial cooperation.