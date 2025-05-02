Erbil-Tehran axis: Iran pushes for stronger ties with Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Iran is seeking to deepen economic and logistical ties with Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, prioritizing its border province of West Azerbaijan as a trade and transit hub, officials said on Friday during a high-level visit to Erbil.

In talks with Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, Rahmani expressed hopes that the visit would mark "a new phase" in bilateral ties, emphasizing West Azerbaijan’s strategic location bordering Turkiye, Iraq, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. “This province has become a regional focal point for trade and transit.”

At the center of Rahmani’s pitch is the Maku Free Trade and Industrial Zone, which exported over $234 million worth of goods and services in the Iranian calendar year 1401 (March 2022–March 2023). The bulk—more than $223 million—was in services, with goods accounting for nearly $11 million, according to Iranian trade data.

However, the growth narrative is not without caveats. Rahmani acknowledged persistent logistical bottlenecks at border crossings, where delays in truck movement remain a major obstacle. “We need to activate existing agreements and remove procedural hurdles,” he emphasized, referencing bilateral MoUs that have yet to be fully implemented.

The Kalashin crossing, a key trade corridor connecting West Azerbaijan to Erbil province, remains closed pending administrative approval, and its reactivation is expected to ease pressure on other crossings and facilitate smoother trade flows.

No decisions have yet been announced regarding the full reopening of Haji Omaran or Parwezkhan crossings. While Bashmakh resumed operations in late 2023, the pace of normalization remains uneven.

Rahmani also praised the Kurdistan Region’s role in facilitating the Arbaeen pilgrimage, calling it a “spiritual cornerstone” requiring high-level coordination. In 2024, around 70,000 Iranian pilgrims used the Haji Omaran route, with over 50,000 returning the same way.

Both governors closed the meeting with pledges to deepen cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and tourism. With sanctions isolating parts of Iran's economy, Tehran sees border provinces like West Azerbaijan not just as gateways for trade, but as pressure valves for domestic economic relief and tools of soft diplomacy in a volatile region.