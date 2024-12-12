Erbil Chamber of Commerce signs agreement to boost trade with India

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce signed an agreement to enhance trade relations with India.

The Chamber’s head, Gilan Haj Saeed told Shafaq News Agency, “The Region's relations with India are longstanding, and we always aspire to develop these relations in all fields. India is one of the main importers of oil from Iraq, and similarly, Iraq is a major importer of Indian products.”

Haj Saeed expressed hope that signing the memorandum of understanding today would be a significant incentive to strengthen the trade process between the two sides and cover all areas to serve mutual interests.

He also hoped that “Indian companies would invest in Kurdistan under the current investment law, which provides significant facilitation for investors, treating foreign investors with the same privileges as local investors,” emphasizing that "the Kurdistan market needs investments in all fields."