Israel issues evacuation warning in Beirut

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israel issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahieh), in violation of the ceasefire with Lebanon.

The alert, posted on X by the Israeli army Spokesman Avichay Adraee, claimed that the marked building and adjacent structures in the Hadath neighborhood are "located near Hezbollah-affiliated facilities, putting civilians at risk."

“For your safety and the safety of your families, you must evacuate these buildings immediately and move at least 300 meters away,” the warning read.

#عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل للمتواجدين في الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت وخاصة في الاحياء التالية: الحدث، حارة حريك، برج البراجنة في المباني المحددة بالأحمر وفق ما يُعرض في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها🔸أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت تابعة لحزب الله الارهابي🔸من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة… pic.twitter.com/jcW9BXJXnO — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 5, 2025

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said the strikes target underground infrastructure allegedly used by Hezbollah for drone production, located within densely populated areas of southern Beirut.

“Hezbollah has used drones extensively in attacks against Israel and is expanding its production capacity in preparation for future conflict,” the statement read.

This assault adds to a series of recent Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon. Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, authorities have recorded over 3,000 Israeli violations, resulting in more than 200 fatalities.