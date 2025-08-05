Hezbollah’s Qassem: No weapons solution without agreement

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Tuesday, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected what he described as unacceptable US demands to dismantle the group’s arsenal, vowing not to accept any new agreement that seeks to disarm the party.

In a televised address, Qassem revealed that US envoy Tom Barrack had demanded the full disarmament of Hezbollah within 30 days — including hand grenades and mortar rounds.

He noted that Barrack's proposal also called for dismantling 50% of Hezbollah’s military capabilities within a single month, reaffirming the party’s refusal to this demand.

Qassem warned that “any large-scale Israeli aggression against Lebanon will be met with a joint response by the resistance, the army, and the people,” adding that missiles would strike inside Israel and return it to “square one” after eight months of relative calm.

His remarks came as the Lebanese cabinet convened at the Presidential Palace in Baabda to discuss the controversial issue of Hezbollah's arms.

Washington has reportedly stepped up pressure on the Lebanese government to make a public commitment to disarming Hezbollah, warning that Israeli attacks could escalate further if no such pledge is made, according to Reuters.

In June, Barrack reportedly presented Lebanese officials with a roadmap for the complete disarmament of Hezbollah, including a requirement that the Lebanese government issue a cabinet resolution explicitly committing to Hezbollah’s disarmament.