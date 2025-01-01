Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Our resistance continues and has regained its strength

Shafaq News/ Lebanon’s Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem announced, on Wednesday, that the group has regained its strength amid a "fragile truce" with Israel.

In a televised address, Qassem noted that Hezbollah had “successfully” confronted Israeli aggression, adding, "The resistance continues and has regained its strength, fortified by faith and a devoted group that empowers it to grow even stronger."

He further confirmed that Israeli attacks constitute a “violation” of Lebanese sovereignty and the international community, urging the state to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire through a special committee. "This phase presents an opportunity for the Lebanese state to demonstrate its capabilities through political action, while adhering to the ceasefire agreement," he explained.

Notably, the Israeli military has continued to breach the ceasefire agreement since its enactment, reportedly demolishing homes and targeting civilians, leading to casualties and injuries

The current truce, established on November 27, 2024, follows mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that started on October 8 and escalated into a full-scale war on September 23. Israeli hostilities claimed over 3,500 lives, including women and children.

The ceasefire agreement mandates Israel’s gradual withdrawal south of the Blue Line within 60 days, the deployment of Lebanese army and security forces to the border and southern region, and the restriction of arms possession to the Lebanese army. It also calls for the dismantling of "illegal" military positions and the confiscation of weapons under the supervision of an international committee.