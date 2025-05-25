Hezbollah’s Qassem vows to act if Lebanon fails to confront Israeli threats

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem reaffirmed that armed resistance remains Lebanon’s only viable response to Israeli aggression.

Speaking on the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, Qassem said Hezbollah emerged in direct response to Israel’s occupation of Palestine and repeated assaults on Lebanon and the region. He emphasized that the movement was born out of necessity, especially as the Lebanese army lacked the capability to counter Israeli aggression amid international backing for Israel.

“Even after Israel withdrew from most Lebanese territory in 1985, it retained until the year 2000 a 1,100-square-kilometer strip in the south—amounting to 55% of southern Lebanon and 11% of the country’s total area,” Qassem pointed out.

Regarding the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah’s SG noted that the group has abided by the indirect ceasefire agreement with Israel, even as Israeli forces committed over 3,300 violations, urging the Lebanese government to adopt stronger diplomatic stances at both domestic and international levels.

“Failure to confront the aggression could push Hezbollah to consider alternative courses of action. We give the state time to act, but we are prepared for all scenarios,” Qassem affirmed.

He accused the US of “interfering in Lebanese sovereignty and pressuring national leaders to accept Israeli conditions,” placing full responsibility for the ongoing violence on Washington for enabling Israeli attacks in Lebanon, Gaza, and beyond.

He asserted that Lebanon faces a binary choice: “victory or martyrdom,” and rejected any form of submission or threat.

In a pointed message to US President Donald Trump, Qassem urged him to “seize the opportunity of a lifetime” to break free from Israeli influence, warning that continued American backing for Israel undermines regional stability.

“Either Lebanon as a whole enjoys stability, or none of it does,” Hezbollah’s leader added, emphasizing the need for unified national action.

Qassem concluded by calling on the Lebanese government to accelerate post-war reconstruction efforts. He advocated for launching a national reconstruction fund, highlighting expressions of support from countries such as Iraq and Iran, which he said are ready to assist once Lebanon takes the initiative.