Baghdad Development Summit: Lebanon calls for Arab economic unity

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam urged Arab nations to deepen economic cooperation and sustain regional development.

Speaking at the 4th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit held in Baghdad, Salam emphasized the importance of advancing joint Arab strategies, particularly the Arab Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy and the Arab Energy Strategy 2030, noting that “development cannot be achieved without stability.”

He further pointed to ongoing work on electronic connectivity between Arab states, while warning of persistently high unemployment rates across the region.

“We meet in Baghdad after a six-year pause in development summits,” Salam added, framing the gathering as a platform to rebuild trust, stimulate recovery, and reinforce Arab solidarity. He reaffirmed Lebanon’s intention to "return to its Arab embrace."

The Lebanese premier also thanked Iraq for its consistent support, including a $20 million pledge announced by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to assist in Lebanon’s post-conflict reconstruction.

The summit convened economic leaders, ministers, and senior officials from across the Arab world to discuss strategies for post-crisis recovery, sustainable development, and regional integration.