Iraqi forces capture suspect in Baqubah mortar attack

Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraqi security forces arrested a suspect on Sunday in connection with the recent mortar attack that targeted areas east of Baqubah, the capital of Diyala province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source added that security forces are continuing efforts to track down other suspects believed to have participated in the shelling, describing it as an attempt to “stir sedition, sectarian strife, and terrorism” in the province.

Four mortar shells struck the area overnight Thursday into Friday, according to a security source at the time, marking the first recorded mortar attack in Diyala in nearly four years. Tensions have reportedly risen in recent days following an armed attack involving an RPG-7 launcher and medium weapons.