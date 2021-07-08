Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Taliban seizes a major Afghan border-crossing with Iran

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-08T16:49:10+0000
Taliban seizes a major Afghan border-crossing with Iran

Shafaq News/ The Taliban on Thursday seized another key Afghan border crossings, this time with Iran, according to an Afghan official and Iranian media. The seizure is part of a Taliban surge as American troops complete their pullout from Afghanistan.

It was the third border crossing the insurgents have taken in the past week, after previously seizing crossings with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Taliban wins have caused some countries to close their consulates in the region, while Tajikistan has called up reservists to reinforce that country’s southern border with Afghanistan.

An Afghan official said the Taliban on Thursday took control the Islam Qala crossing point in western Herat province. The official, who is in Herat, spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information to reporters.

Afghan soldiers in the border area of Islam Qala — a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran — fled from their positions, crossing into Iran for refuge, Iranian media reported. The crossing is around 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the city of Herat, the provincial capital.

Afghanistan has seen a Taliban surge as the American and NATO pullout stepped up over the past few months. On Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command said 90% of the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment from Afghanistan is complete. The U.S. says the last troops will be gone by August.

On Sunday, the Taliban seized control of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan.

Since mid-April, when President Joe Biden announced the end to Afghanistan’s “forever war,” the Taliban have made strides throughout the country. But their most significant gains have been in the northern half of the country, a traditional stronghold of the U.S.-allied warlords who helped defeat the Taliban in 2001.

The Taliban now control roughly a third of all 421 districts and district centers in Afghanistan.

Source: AP

related

Khamenei to step in and approve “disqualified” presidential candidates

Date: 2021-06-04 11:50:26
Khamenei to step in and approve “disqualified” presidential candidates

Joe Biden extends US National Emergency, sanctions against Iran

Date: 2021-03-06 05:36:51
Joe Biden extends US National Emergency, sanctions against Iran

Iran’s supreme leader called on the Army to assume full readiness

Date: 2021-04-17 14:36:04
Iran’s supreme leader called on the Army to assume full readiness

BBC: Misleading reports of Covid-19 cases in Iran

Date: 2020-08-03 07:11:46
BBC: Misleading reports of Covid-19 cases in Iran

Iran still a threat, Pompeo said

Date: 2021-01-14 06:45:37
Iran still a threat, Pompeo said

Iran hits an Israeli ship in the Arabian Sea, Israeli N12 says

Date: 2021-03-25 16:25:20
Iran hits an Israeli ship in the Arabian Sea, Israeli N12 says

A huge fire erupted in the Iranian port city of Bushehr, no casualties reported

Date: 2021-05-08 08:00:51
A huge fire erupted in the Iranian port city of Bushehr, no casualties reported

New US sanctions on Iran

Date: 2020-09-03 17:27:53
New US sanctions on Iran