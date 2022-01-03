Iran calls Taliban to establish an inclusive government

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Ambassador to Kabul, Bahadur Aminian, said Iran would not accept the Afghan government excluding some parties.

In an exclusive interview with Tolo News, Aminian stressed that Iran would persuade other countries to recognize the Taliban's temporary structure.

A Taliban spokesperson Inamullah Samangani commented to the Iranian Ambassador's remarks calling Aminian's statement an interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

"Every country has its own definition of inclusivity, and Iran has not formed its government based on the inclusivity's definition of other countries either," Samangani said