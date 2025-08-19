Taliban deepens Iran’s water woes with new dam

Shafaq News – Kabul / Tehran

The Taliban government inaugurated a major dam in western Afghanistan on Tuesday, heightening Iran’s concerns over dwindling water supplies.

The Pashdan Dam, located 25 kilometers east of Herat and about 70 kilometers from Iran’s Taybad region, cost $117 million and began storing water last year despite Tehran’s objections.

Senior Taliban leaders attended the launch ceremony, which Iranian media said underscores the group’s determination to proceed with projects affecting shared resources.

Since taking power in 2021, the Taliban has made the completion of long-delayed infrastructure projects a priority. Iranian officials accuse Kabul of pressing ahead without consultation or respect for bilateral water agreements.

The Pashdan Dam

Construction began in 2011 but was repeatedly stalled by political disputes and instability. After the Taliban takeover, it became one of the government’s flagship projects under the Ministry of Water and Energy.

With a storage capacity of 54 million cubic meters, the dam is intended to irrigate 13,000 hectares of farmland and generate 2 megawatts of electricity. At 70 meters high and 1,100 meters across, it is one of the largest water projects in western Afghanistan.

Taliban officials say it will help combat drought, boost agricultural production, and create jobs in Herat province.

Impact on Iran

Iranian experts warn that the dam could significantly reduce the flow of the Harirud River, which crosses into northeastern Iran. The city of Mashhad—already suffering water shortages—could be particularly affected if Afghan dams continue diverting river flows.

Tehran, facing one of its worst droughts in decades, accuses the Taliban of ignoring water-sharing agreements and advancing projects near the border without coordination. Afghan authorities, both past and present, have been repeatedly accused of failing to uphold river quota commitments.