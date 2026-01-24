Dollar closes strong in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading at a higher rate in Baghdad and Erbil, rising by 300 Iraqi dinars compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad at 148,300 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, after opening at 148,000 dinars in the previous session at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 148,750 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 148,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 148,100.