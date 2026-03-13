Israel strikes kill 770+ in Lebanon

Israel strikes kill 770+ in Lebanon
2026-03-13T18:29:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel’s airstrikes on Lebanon killed 773 people and injured 1,933 since the start of the attacks in March 2, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the Israeli military killed two senior Hezbollah commanders in strikes north of the Litani River, Rahif Ali Qassem, who led the rocket and artillery system in Hezbollah’s Badr unit, and Mohammad Baqir Ahmad Ali Maliki, the unit’s fire control commander.

He renewed warnings to residents of several areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahyeh) to evacuate immediately. Adraee also pointed out that “the Israeli strike on the Zrariyeh bridge over the Litani River served as a message to the Lebanese state that Israel would target any infrastructure used by Hezbollah.”

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced during his visit to Lebanon a $325 million humanitarian appeal to support Lebanon in addressing the displacement crisis caused by the war.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told Guterres that Israel must halt its attacks and agree to a ceasefire to allow discussions on the next steps under Lebanon’s proposed initiative. He warned that continued strikes could destabilize the region, noting that nearly 800,000 people have been displaced.

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