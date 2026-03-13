Israel strikes kill 770+ in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel’s airstrikes on Lebanon killed 773 people and injured 1,933 since the start of the attacks in March 2, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the Israeli military killed two senior Hezbollah commanders in strikes north of the Litani River, Rahif Ali Qassem, who led the rocket and artillery system in Hezbollah’s Badr unit, and Mohammad Baqir Ahmad Ali Maliki, the unit’s fire control commander.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على قائدين مركزيين في حزب الله كانا مسؤولين عن إطلاق قذائف صاروخية نحو دولة إسرائيل في لبنان🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع امس في منطقة شمال الليطاني وقضى على المدعو رهيف علي قاسم، قائد منظومة الصواريخ والقذائف في وحدة بدر التابعة لحزب الله وعلى المدعو محمد باقر أحمد… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 13, 2026

He renewed warnings to residents of several areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahyeh) to evacuate immediately. Adraee also pointed out that “the Israeli strike on the Zrariyeh bridge over the Litani River served as a message to the Lebanese state that Israel would target any infrastructure used by Hezbollah.”

#عاجل بناء على تقييم الوضع متعدد الجبهات: جيش الدفاع يعزز قواته في القيادة الشمالية🔸بناء على تقييم الوضع متعدد الجبهات وجّه رئيس الأركان، الجنرال إيال زامير بتعزيز واسع للقوات في القيادة الشمالية وذلك في إطار رفع مستوى الجاهزية لسيناريوهات هجومية ودفاعية مختلفة.🔸سيتم تعزيز… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 13, 2026

#عاجل 🔸يعد استهداف جسر الزرارية على نهر الليطاني والذي استخدمه عناصر حزب الله للانتقال من شمال إلى جنوب لبنان والاستعداد للقتال في مواجهة قوات جيش الدفاع بمثابة رسالة إلى الدولة اللبنانية أيضًا مفادها أننا سنهاجم كل بنية تحتية يستخدمها حزب الله داخل لبنان لاستهداف دولة إسرائيل. — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 13, 2026

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced during his visit to Lebanon a $325 million humanitarian appeal to support Lebanon in addressing the displacement crisis caused by the war.

The @UN has just launched a Flash Humanitarian Appeal of USD $308.3 million to support the people of Lebanon.Amid the terrible toll the military escalation is taking across the region, the world must show the people of Lebanon our strongest support.https://t.co/FEl00N3I5X — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 13, 2026

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told Guterres that Israel must halt its attacks and agree to a ceasefire to allow discussions on the next steps under Lebanon’s proposed initiative. He warned that continued strikes could destabilize the region, noting that nearly 800,000 people have been displaced.