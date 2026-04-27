President Barzani talks with US lawmaker on regional developments

President Barzani talks with US lawmaker on regional developments
2026-04-27T21:48:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani discussed recent developments in the Middle East and their implications, particularly concerning Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, during a phone call with US Congressman Abraham Hamadeh.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, they talked about the Region’s role in maintaining security and stability, the political situation in Iraq and the Region, their relations with neighboring countries, and other issues of mutual interest.

Both sides also noted “the necessity of continued Congressional support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across various sectors.”

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