Lebanon urge Israeli withdrawal, accuses Tel Aviv of violating ceasefire

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that his call for negotiations to end the Israeli occupation in the south represents a unified national choice, noting that Israel has yet to clarify its position and continues its violations.

In a post on the Lebanese presidency’s account on X, Aoun urged the international community to pressure Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, restore full security in those areas, and launch reconstruction efforts. His remarks came during a meeting with Hamish Falconer, the British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said that Hezbollah has fully complied with the ceasefire agreement, while Israel has not. “The question that must be asked is: when, where, and how has Israel respected even one clause of the ceasefire?”.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Union of Islamic Radio and Television Stations (IRTVU), Berri noted that the Lebanese army has deployed more than 9,000 troops and officers south of the Litani River and is capable of deploying along the internationally recognized border, “but this remains obstructed by Israel’s continued occupation.”

He called for regular meetings of the mechanism committee tasked with overseeing the ceasefire’s implementation, saying Lebanon would not object to including “civilian experts if necessary.”

Although a US-brokered ceasefire was signed by Lebanon and Israel on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces remain deployed at five positions south of the Litani River and continue airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese officials say the bombardments have killed around 350 people and injured more than 650.

