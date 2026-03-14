UN: Southern Lebanon faces total ruin

Shafaq News- Beirut

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Saturday that continued war with Israel could make southern Lebanon uninhabitable, calling for an immediate halt to fighting and a renewed focus on diplomacy.

During a visit to Beirut, Guterres noted that Israeli evacuation warnings have forced 815,000 civilians out from their homes, with roughly 120,000 now sheltering in collective facilities, adding strain as destruction spreads across large parts of the country.

“Lebanon’s territorial integrity continues to face violations and no effective ceasefire has taken hold so far,” he observed, underlining the United Nations’ work to ease tensions, halt hostilities, and restore dialogue between the parties.

My message from Lebanon to the warring parties is clear:Stop the fighting.Stop the bombing.There is no military solution.We need diplomacy, dialogue & the full implementation of the @UN Charter & Security Council resolutions. pic.twitter.com/Mdq25ND1oR — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 14, 2026

Acknowledging that the Lebanese people “did not choose this war,” he urged Hezbollah to respect the government’s decision to keep weapons under state control.

Earlier, the United Nations launched a $325 million humanitarian appeal to support Lebanon in addressing the displacement crisis triggered by the conflict. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that Israeli strikes have killed 826 people and wounded 2,009 since March 2.