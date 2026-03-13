Second drone shot down near Baghdad airport within an hour

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Air defenses shot down a second drone within an hour on Friday as it approached Baghdad’s International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drone attempted to approach the Diplomatic Support Center inside the former Camp Victory complex before being intercepted, the source said. Earlier, another drone targeting the same area was also shot down.

The latest incident marks the fifth drone intercepted in the past 24 hours near the airport, amid escalating attacks on US-linked facilities in Iraq following the outbreak of the war involving Iran.