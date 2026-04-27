Iraq security brief: Two drone attacks strike refugee sites, Drug trafficker detained

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on April 27.

- Joint Operation Busts Drug Trafficker (Baghdad)

Iraqi Interior Ministry forces, in coordination with Syrian security, arrested a drug trafficker and seized 400,000 captagon pills after a clash that killed a Syrian anti-narcotics officer and injured the suspect.

- Drone Strike Hits Iranian Kurdish Camp (Al-Sulaymaniyah)

A drone struck the Azadi camp for Iranian Kurdish refugees in Koya, without casualties, an opposition official told Shafaq News.

- Twin Drone Attack Targets Refugee Complex (Al-Sulaymaniyah)

Two drones struck a residential complex housing Iranian Kurdish refugees in Surdash, causing casualties and material damage.

- Child Drowns After Falling into Water Project (Diyala)

A three-year-old child drowned after falling into a water facility. Residents recovered the body while security forces opened an investigation.