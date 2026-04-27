Iraq’s January 2026 revenues exceed $6.1B

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi federal budget revenues for January 2026 exceeded 8 trillion Iraqi dinars (over $6.1 billion), the Ministry of Finance reported on Monday.

According to the official data, total revenues reached 8.537 trillion dinars ($6.5 billion), marking a 6% increase compared to 8.040 trillion dinars ($6.1 billion) recorded in January 2025.

Oil revenues amounted to 7.075 trillion dinars ($5.4 billion), accounting for 83% of total public income, while non-oil revenues totaled 1.462 trillion dinars ($1.1 billion).

The data also indicated that non-oil revenues transferred from the Kurdistan Region to the federal treasury stood at 120 billion dinars ($92 million).

On the expenditure side, total current spending reached 8.345 trillion dinars ($6.4 billion). Public sector salaries accounted for 5.087 trillion dinars ($3.9 billion), while pensions totaled 1.598 trillion dinars ($1.2 billion). Social welfare payments amounted to 458 billion dinars ($350 million).