Mortar shells strike K1 base in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Mortar shells struck the K1 Air Base on the Dibis Road northwest of Kirkuk province on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Explosions were heard inside the base perimeter following the shelling, the source said, adding that the installation hosts foreign forces, including French troops. The extent of damage or casualties was not immediately clear.

A separate mortar shell also landed inside the city’s Christian cemetery, causing limited material damage but no reported injuries.