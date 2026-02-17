Basrah crude prices rise as global oil steadies

Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah crude prices recorded gains of around 0.3% on Tuesday, while global oil markets held firm.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by 31 cents, or 0.34%, to $62.74 per barrel, while Basra Medium crude increased by 21 cents, or 0.32%, to settle at $64.99 per barrel.

In international markets, Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.47%, to $68.33 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) climbed 62 cents, or 0.99%, to $63.51 a barrel.