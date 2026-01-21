Basrah crudes drop with global downturn

Shafaq News– Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude recorded modest losses on Wednesday, with prices easing by 0.15% amid a broader downturn in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude fell to $59.35 per barrel, while Basrah Medium declined to $61.80 per barrel, keeping both benchmarks below key price thresholds.

Brent crude dropped 76 cents, or 1.2%, to $64.16 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slid 60 cents, or 1%, to $59.76, reinforcing downward pressure across oil-producing regions.