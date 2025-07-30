Israeli fire kills over 80 in Gaza aid lines

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Wednesday, more than 80 Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza were killed by Israeli army fire, medical sources in the enclave told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that the Al-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza City, alone witnessed the deaths of 51 people and injuries to 648 others as they waited for humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) described the situation as “a completely man-made famine,” criticizing the practice of airdropping aid as dangerous and unnecessary.

Meanwhile, in the United States, 93 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging the administration to ensure the delivery of aid to Palestinians safely and effectively.

They called it both “a moral obligation and a necessity for Israel’s security.” The lawmakers also requested an investigation into the structure and operations of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.