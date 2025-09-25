Israel kills 15+ Palestinians as humanitarian warnings mount

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 15 Palestinians, including three civilians waiting for humanitarian aid, were killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip, medical sources reported on Wednesday.

The Israeli military announced conducting more than 170 airstrikes across Gaza within 24 hours, while local sources documented additional artillery bombardments targeting Tel al-Hawa in Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis.

Separately, the Israeli military confirmed that a staff sergeant from the Nahal Brigade was fatally shot by a sniper in northern Gaza.

Earlier, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned of an accelerating humanitarian disaster, stating that “millions of people face famine and an escalating crisis.” He urged the international community to act swiftly to prevent a total collapse of Gaza’s infrastructure.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 65,419 Palestinians have been killed and 167,160 wounded since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023.

Another heavy night in #Gaza with too many children reported killed or injured.#Gaza is now home to the highest number of child amputees per capita worldwide, estimated at up to 4,000 since the war began @RESCUEorg The toll on children & childhood is beyond just the physical… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) September 24, 2025

Ahead of his trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to resist efforts to “grant killers a state in the heart of Israel.” He said such an outcome “will not happen” and planned to discuss “major opportunities enabled by our victory” and “the war’s objectives” with US President Donald Trump, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Israeli Channel 15 revealed that Netanyahu’s plane deliberately avoided French airspace due to fears that an International Criminal Court arrest warrant could be enforced.

Meanwhile, as the "Global Sumud Flotilla" sails toward Gaza, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed the deployment of a second naval vessel to escort the civilian fleet.

With more than 70 ships and participants from 44 countries, the flotilla is described by organizers as the largest civilian effort yet to challenge the blockade.