Gaza death toll surges as Israel reaches peak of 'Operation Gideon'

Shafaq News/The Israeli military announced Monday that it is at the height of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, intensifying its campaign across the Gaza Strip as the death toll since yesterday morning soared to 160.

According to Arab media reports, at least 28 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on various parts of Gaza since dawn, excluding those still missing under rubble. Six of the victims were in Khan Younis, where the military reportedly carried out more than 30 raids. Israeli forces also surrounded the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, firing on the facility and cutting off communication with medical teams and patients inside.

Other strikes targeted multiple areas, including Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, residential zones near Al-Awda Hospital in Tel Al-Zaatar, a pharmaceutical factory in Khan Younis, and homes in Abasan al-Kabira and Deir al-Balah. Temporary shelters housing displaced people in Bani Suheila, Al-Yarmouk, and Nuseirat were also hit, along with a residential apartment in central Gaza and tents west of Jabalia refugee camp.

The bombardment is ongoing, with the death toll still rising.

Arab media also reported that an Israeli undercover unit disguised as women attempted to reach an area west of Salah al-Din Street in northern Khan Younis. The operation reportedly failed, resulting in the killing of a Palestinian and the abduction of his wife and children.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 61,709 Palestinians have been killed, including 17,492 children, with over 111,588 injured.

The Gaza Government Information Office stated that 76% of those killed since the war began have been recovered and brought to medical facilities, while over 14,200 people remain missing, believed to be trapped under rubble or unreachable areas.

Mounting Humanitarian Pressure

The escalation comes as international pressure intensifies on Israel to allow aid into Gaza, where over a million people reportedly face starvation. Under US pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the immediate entry of limited humanitarian aid into the Strip on Sunday—without holding a cabinet vote, Israeli media reported.

Far-right ministers opposed the move, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir demanding a vote. His request was denied, prompting a sharp exchange. National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi rebuked him, saying, “You are rebelling.”

Aid Plans Face Scrutiny

According to The New York Times, specialist officers from COGAT, the Israeli agency responsible for aid coordination, have acknowledged that large portions of Gaza’s population are only weeks away from famine. The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system echoed that warning, declaring famine “imminent.”

Most bakeries have closed, charity kitchens are shutting down, and the World Food Programme has exhausted its stocks. A proposed plan by the Trump administration and Israel to distribute aid through centralized hubs inside Gaza has been rejected by the UN, which warned it would increase risks for civilians “by forcing them to traverse longer distances through potentially dangerous zones.”