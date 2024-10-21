WHO to evacuate 1,000 women and children from Gaza amid “unspeakable horrors”

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it will evacuate 1,000 women and children from the Palestinian Gaza Strip to receive medical care in the coming months, according to AFP.

On Saturday, Joyce Msuya, the UN Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator wrote on X, "Appalling news from northern Gaza, where Palestinians continue to endure unspeakable horrors under siege by Israeli forces."

"In Jabalia, people are trapped under the rubble and first responders are blocked from reaching them," she added. "Tens of thousands of Palestinians are being forcibly displaced. Essential supplies are running out. Hospitals, overwhelmed with patients, have been hit."

"These atrocities must stop."

She further reminded, “Under international humanitarian law, civilians, the wounded and sick, and health care personnel and facilities must be protected.”

“International humanitarian law must be respected. Israel must comply with the provisional orders of the International Court of Justice,” she confirmed.

The Israeli military continues its ground invasion of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, intensifying its siege on thousands of Palestinian families trapped in their homes amid increased aerial and ground operations.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced that the number of residents who have left the Jabalia area has exceeded 5,000 people, while Palestinian journalists reported on families being "besieged" and Israeli forces placing "barrel bombs" in residential neighborhoods.

Gaza's Civil Defense authorities announced that more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in northern Gaza over the past two weeks, as the Israeli military escalates its campaign targeting the besieged region.

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians. Since then, at least 42,600 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 16,765 children, and more than 99,795 have been injured, with 10,000 missing, according to Al-Jazeera's tracker.