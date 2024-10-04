Al-Sulaimaniyah launches new tree planting campaign to expand green spaces

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Municipality announced the launch of a new tree planting campaign on Friday aimed at increasing green spaces in the city.

In a statement, the municipality reported that the campaign began today at the Izat Hama Said Park, where several pine trees were planted.

“The initiative is part of ongoing efforts in collaboration with the Al-Sulaymaniyah Environmental Administration to support afforestation and enhance the city’s green areas.”

The municipality expressed its commitment to expanding green spaces in the governorate, which “contributes to improving the local environment and enhancing the quality of life for residents.”

“community participation in such campaigns is a crucial element in our efforts to create a healthy and sustainable environment.”