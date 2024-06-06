President Rashid: Baghdad and Erbil relationship is fully cooperative

Shafaq News / In an interview with Russia Today, Iraqi President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid described the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan regional government as “fully cooperative.”

Rashid also emphasized that “Iran is a very important neighbor to Iraq,” and that their relationship is strong and continuously developing in various fields.

On the Palestinian issue, the Iraqi President stated that it is the “duty of the international community to exert more pressure to recognize the Palestinians’ right to self-determination.”

He stressed that “the genocide committed daily against the Palestinian people must stop.”

Regarding relations with the United States, the President confirmed that they are “good and respected”.

He noted that “the presence of the Global Coalition was under a joint agreement,” and that agreements are reviewed from time to time according to circumstances.

He added that “Iraq today can handle its security independently.”