Protests erupt in Baghdad over Iran’s Supreme Leader assassination

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Demonstrators flooded the street of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, condemning the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Sunday.

The first protest began in Al-Sadr City, east of the capital, while another demonstration took place near the Suspension Bridge (Al-Jisr Al-Mu’allaq) leading to the Green Zone.

Earlier today, the Iraqi parliament postponed its session over the killing of the Iranian leader, the security situation in Iraq, and protests near the Green Zone, which authorities closed for security reasons.

The United States and Israel began military operations against Iran on February 28, targeting about 48 senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his adviser Ali Shamkhani.