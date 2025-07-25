Iran, European Powers kick off nuclear talks in Istanbul

Shafaq News – Istanbul

Delegations from Iran, Britain, France and Germany met in Istanbul on Friday for a new round of nuclear talks, with Tehran describing the meeting as a test of European realism and an opportunity to recalibrate positions on its nuclear programme.

Though Europe’s influence has waned in recent years, Iranian officials emphasize that dialogue with the three European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal has continued, framing the talks as part of a longstanding, if intermittent, engagement.

Tehran urged European capitals to reconsider what it termed “unconstructive” positions, presenting the Istanbul meeting as a chance for the trio to revise their approach and revive diplomatic momentum.

The talks represent the first diplomatic contact between Iran and Western powers since the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, during which Israel and the United States carried out multiple strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Earlier today, the Financial Times reported that some European governments were weighing a temporary pause before activating the “snapback” mechanism — a process that would reinstate UN sanctions lifted under the 2015 accord. The move follows Iran’s suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s nuclear policy remains unchanged, stressing that uranium enrichment continues as part of its declared peaceful programme.

“The world must understand that we remain firm and resolute in defending the Iranian people’s right to peaceful nuclear energy, particularly enrichment,” he stressed.