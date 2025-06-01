Iraq records 64 earthquakes in May

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 64 earthquakes in May, including 25 within its borders, according to the monthly seismic bulletin issued by the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology.

The report showed that 26 tremors were detected in neighboring Iran, particularly in the provinces of Kermanshah, Ilam, Kurdistan, Khuzestan, and Lorestan. Another 13 occurred in southeastern Turkiye, including the provinces of Van, Hakkari, Bitlis, and Siirt, all near the Iraqi border.

Within Iraq, Al-Sulaymaniyah province recorded the highest concentration of seismic activity, with 10 earthquakes in Darbandikhan, Kalar, and Chamchamal. Kirkuk province registered six tremors, followed by three in Diyala, mainly around Khanaqin. Two earthquakes were recorded in both Erbil (Soran and Shaqlawa) and Duhok, while Nineveh and Wasit each reported one.

Four real-time seismic alerts were issued during the month. No injuries or fatalities were reported.