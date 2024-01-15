QatarEnergy Halts Red Sea Tanker Routes Amid Security Concerns

Shafaq News/ QatarEnergy, a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, has temporarily ceased sending tankers through the Red Sea following U.S. and British forces' recent air and sea strikes in Yemen.

According to Reuters sources, four tankers carrying Qatari LNG were delayed over the weekend after strikes in Yemen prompted security concerns along the Red Sea route, representing about 15% of global shipping traffic.

The vessels Al Ghariya, Al Huwaila, and Al Nuaman, which loaded LNG in Qatar, were en route to the Suez Canal but halted off the coast of Oman on Jan. 14. Another vessel, Al Rekayyat, headed back to Qatar, also stopped in the Red Sea on Jan. 13.

A source clarified to Reuters that the decision to halt Red Sea routes was made to seek security advice. If the route remains unsafe, an alternative longer route around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa may be considered.

The pause in tanker routes is not affecting LNG production, and QatarEnergy has not issued an official statement regarding the matter.

Shipowners and managers of the affected vessels, including Teekay Shipping Glasgow, Pronav Ship Management, Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd, and Shell's shipping and chartering arm STASCO, have not commented to Reuters.

The Red Sea disruptions caused by Houthi attacks on ships are leading to challenges in maritime trade through the Suez Canal.

Some vessels are opting for a longer East-West route around the southern tip of Africa due to security concerns in the Red Sea.