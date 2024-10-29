QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies sign agreement on Iraq solar project

Shafaq News/ QatarEnergy announced it had signed a partnership agreement with TotalEnergies for a 1.25 GW solar project in Iraq linked to the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP).

Under the agreement, which awaits regulatory approval, “QatarEnergy will acquire a 50% interest in the solar photovoltaic project, while TotalEnergies will retain the remaining 50%.” the company said in a statement.

The project, described as one of the largest of its kind globally, “will consist of 2 million high-efficiency bifacial solar panels mounted on single-axis trackers and will, upon its completion, be capable of supplying up to 1.25 gigawatts (peak) of solar-generated power to the electricity grid in the Basra region of Iraq. The project will be developed in phases that will come online between 2025 and 2027 and will have the capacity to provide electricity to about 350,000 homes in the Basra region.”

Commenting on the agreement, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said, “I am pleased to have concluded our entry into this very important project for Iraq’s energy sector, and look forward to working with our strategic partner, TotalEnergies, to progress it to fruition. We thank the Iraqi government for their trust, and TotalEnergies for this opportunity to support Iraq’s solar power development.”