TotalEnergies vows to deliver solar power project, gas investment phase one in 2025

Shafaq News/ TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné on Sunday pledged to complete the first phase of the solar power project in Iraq by next year during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Al-Sudani's media office said in a statement that he received Pouyanné at his residence in the Saudi capital Riyadh today to discuss projects being implemented by the French company, particularly in the associated gas sector, oil, and the solar power plant.

Pouyanné affirmed that TotalEnergies is expected to complete the first phase of the solar power project next year and complete the first phase of the associated gas project during the same year, with a production capacity of 50 million cubic feet, out of a design capacity of 300 million cubic feet.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of benefiting from the water from the desalination projects scheduled to be launched in Basra in the oil projects that TotalEnergies is working on.

The Prime Minister assured that he would provide all the requirements for the success of TotalEnergies in its work, especially as the government is working to develop and enhance the investment environment through supportive laws.