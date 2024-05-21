NGOs sue TotalEnergies, shareholders for involuntary manslaughter over climate change

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, NGOs filed a lawsuit against French oil giant TotalEnergies and its top shareholders in Paris, seeking a trial for involuntary manslaughter and other climate change-related consequences.

According to AFP, the case targets the company's board, including chief executive Patrick Pouyanne, and major shareholders backing its climate strategy, such as U.S. investment firm BlackRock and Norway's central bank, Norges Bank.

In a statement, the three NGOs and eight individuals said they accused the group of "deliberately endangering the lives of others, involuntary manslaughter, neglecting to address a disaster, and damaging biodiversity."

The complaint was filed at the Paris judicial court, which has environmental and health departments, three days before TotalEnergies holds its annual shareholders meeting. A prosecutor will decide whether to file charges.

"This legal action could set a precedent in the history of climate litigation as it opens the way to holding fossil fuel producers and shareholders responsible before criminal courts for the chaos caused by climate change," the NGOs said.

The plaintiffs include "victims or survivors of climate-related disasters" in Australia, Belgium, France, Greece, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Zimbabwe.