Iraq launches AI-powered customs operations center

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Customs Authority inaugurated an artificial intelligence–based operations center designed to enhance administrative and supervisory work around the clock, the head of the authority, Thamer Qasim, said on Monday.

Qasim told Shafaq News that “the authority has opened the Customs Operations Center, which operates through an electronic system based on artificial intelligence,” adding that a comprehensive monitoring system now manages and oversees customs centers at all border crossings 24 hours a day.

The center functions under the supervision of the General Customs Authority and coordinates its work with the Border Ports Authority, relevant ministries, government departments, and security agencies.