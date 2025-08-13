Iraq, Turkiye form joint customs body to boost trade

Shafaq News – Ankara

Iraq and Turkiye agreed to form a joint committee to enhance cooperation between their customs authorities, the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara announced on Wednesday.

The embassy revealed in a statement that during a meeting in Ankara, the two sides discussed mechanisms to improve efficiency at border gates and strengthen customs cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to raising trade volume to $30 billion, strengthening joint investments, and expanding cooperation through the Development Road project and the establishment of new customs outlets.

Talks also addressed ways to ease trade flows, increase the capacity of border crossings, and support infrastructure projects linked to bilateral trade and transit.

Turkiye and Iraq's economic relationship is multifaceted and deeply intertwined, extending beyond simple trade to include critical sectors like energy, infrastructure, and construction.