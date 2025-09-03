Hamas launches Moses’ Staff operations in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced on Wednesday the launch of a series of operations dubbed “Moses’ Staff” in response to Israel’s “Gideon 2” operation.

Israel has entered the second phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, launching a ground offensive into Gaza and calling up 60,000 additional reservists.

A senior Al-Qassam commander told Al Jazeera that the first attacks targeted Israeli forces in Gaza City’s al-Zaytoun neighborhood and the Jabalia area only hours after Israel declared its operation.

The group later reported that its fighters struck an Israeli D-9 military bulldozer with a Yassin 105 rocket near Salah al-Din Mosque in al-Zaytoun, and mortar shells were fired at a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles at the Haj Fadel site to the south.

Meanwhile, Palestinian outlets reported that 10 people from the al-Jarisi family were killed after an Israeli airstrike hit their home on al-Nafaq Street in northern Gaza City. Within 30 minutes, Israeli warplanes bombed more than five houses in the area and carried out additional strikes on al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

The Norwegian Refugee Council warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly. “People are dying from ongoing airstrikes, and sadly, we will continue to see deaths from hunger and disease,” spokesperson Sheena Lau told Al Jazeera, urging the opening of all Gaza crossings for humanitarian assistance and calling on states to hold Israel accountable.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 63,746 Palestinians killed and more than 161,245 wounded since October 2023, including civilians who died from starvation and in attacks on aid seekers.