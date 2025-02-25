Lebanon grapples with storm “Adam” as heavy snowfall disrupts daily life

Shafaq News/ Lebanon is experiencing heavy snowfall and severe weather conditions as a winter storm sweeps across the country, closing institutions and roads, and prompting emergency evacuations affecting 130 people, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

As storm "Adam" intensified early Tuesday, snowfall covered Mount Terbol in northern Lebanon and the entire Minieh coastline for the first time in years, as snow reached elevations as low as 200 meters, disrupting transportation.

In Sidon, heavy snowfall blanketed the streets in the early morning, forcing most schools to shut down, while freezing winds paralyzed fishing activity at Sidon’s port.

In Mount Lebanon’s Chouf region, blizzard conditions cut off roads at elevations of 700 meters and above, halting traffic and forcing schools and businesses to close. The extreme weather set record-low temperatures, further compounding disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Union of Municipalities of Jurd El-Kaytaa in northern Lebanon reported that army personnel conducted 17 emergency rescue operations under the supervision of the Lebanese Red Cross, assisting individuals stranded by the heavy snowfall, with initial reports indicating that most were stranded in vehicles and homes.

Snow was also recorded in the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region and several villages in the Nabatieh area, leading to road closures and the suspension of university and school operations. Emergency responders, including the Lebanese Army, have been deployed to high-altitude areas to assist families and prevent further isolation.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport emphasized in a statement on X that teams are “working tirelessly to clear roads, remove snow, and spread salt in key areas” to prevent further disruptions, urging residents to remain indoors unless travel is necessary.