President Barzani: Full support for Chamchamal flood victims

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani directed government agencies to deliver assistance to residents affected by flash floods in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamchamal district, where six people were killed or injured.

In a statement, Barzani offered condolences to the families of the two victims and wished a swift recovery to the four others who were injured, affirming his “full support” for the people of Chamchamal.

به‌ داخێكى زۆره‌وه‌ هه‌واڵى گيانله‌ده‌ستدانى دوو هاووڵاتى و برينداربوونى ژماره‌يه‌كى ديكه‌مان له‌ سنوورى قه‌زاى چه‌مچه‌ماڵ به‌هۆى لافاوه‌وه‌ پێگه‌يشت.پرسه‌ و سه‌ره‌خۆشيى قووڵم ئاراسته‌ى خانه‌واده‌ و كه‌سوكارى قوربانييان ده‌كه‌م، هاوسۆز و هاوخه‌ميانم. له‌ خواى مه‌زن داواكارم… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) December 9, 2025

The district’s administration had confirmed the casualties and revealed that all relevant departments had begun emergency response operations “with full capacity.”

The floods were triggered by heavy rainfall across the Kurdistan Region on Monday. The Al-Sulaymaniyah Health Directorate raised its emergency alert level, while the Garmian administration urged residents to remain indoors until weather conditions improve.