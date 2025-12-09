Floods sweep Iraq, Kurdistan: Casualties reported

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar / Babil / Kirkuk

Two people were killed when their home collapsed under heavy rainfall in northern Dhi Qar, a security source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the victims lived in Al-Bu Aliyan village in the Al-Shatra district. Civil Defense and medical teams recovered the bodies and evacuated nearby residents.

In Kirkuk, a medical source told our agency that a seven-year-old girl drowned in Furqan village after sudden floods hit the area. Her body was retrieved and transferred to the hospital for legal procedures.

Earlier today, the Chamchamal district administration in Al-Sulaymaniyah reported two deaths and four injuries after sudden floods swept through several areas. The province’s Health Directorate raised its state of readiness, and the Garmian administration urged residents to stay indoors until conditions improve.

These incidents follow days of widespread rainfall across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, which triggered severe flooding in multiple provinces.

In Babil, the Nile subdistrict recorded 52.1 millimeters of rain, the highest level outside Kurdistan over the past 12 hours, causing severe flooding in central Al-Hilla, where the new sewage system overflowed and submerged construction sites.

Municipal teams began pumping water from low-lying areas, while the Babil Municipalities Directorate deployed crews to clear blocked drainage systems and restore access in submerged neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Civil Defense units dispatched equipment and personnel to drain main roads and assist affected districts as authorities worked to contain the damage.

The Iraqi Meteorological Authority forecasts that the current weather system will recede by Wednesday, with moderate rain expected on Thursday and Friday.